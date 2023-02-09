With only hours to spare, the Los Angeles Lakers are shipping off yet another contributor as they look to shore up the team and make a playoff run.

One day after the Lakers traded away Russell Westbrook, the team is sending Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

“Bryant has given the Lakers some productive and high-energy stretches this season, averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21 minutes. Physical addition to Nuggets’ frontline,” Woj added.

On Wednesday, the Lakers traded away former MVP Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and center Damian Jones to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Notable new additions to the Lakers include D’Angelo Russell, who played his first two NBA seasons in Los Angeles after he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2015, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.