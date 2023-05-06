(KRON) — After the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors split the first two games of their Western Conference Semifinals series in San Francisco, it was all Lakers in Game 3. Los Angeles won 127-97 Saturday night, taking a 2-1 series lead.

The Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both at their best in Game 3. Davis posted game-best totals in points (25), rebounds (13), steals (3), and blocks (4). James scored 11 points in the third quarter to help the Lakers build a commanding lead.

As they did in Game 1, the Lakers got to the free throw line early and often, finishing the game with 37 free throw attempts to the Warriors’ 17. Golden State’s Draymond Green was responsible for five fouls and scored just two points.

Early on, it was D’Angelo Russell leading the way for the Lakers. The former Warrior started the game off with three quick 3-pointers and scored the Lakers’ first 11 points.

The Warriors rallied to take a 40-29 lead in the second quarter, but the momentum quickly shifted back toward the Lakers. After a Stephen Curry pass intended for Klay Thompson bounced into the courtside seats, the Lakers embarked on a 22-2 run and went into halftime ahead 59-48. The Warriors finished the game with 19 turnovers, six of which were committed by Thompson.

Curry was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 23 points, but several of his teammates were held quiet. Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green combined for just 10 points.

The Warriors will look to even up the series on Monday at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles. The game will air on TNT.