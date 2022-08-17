LeBron James is staying in Los Angeles and is getting a good chunk of change in the process.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN that James agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a whopping $97.1 million. The deal also includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. The deal also includes a 15% trade kicker, according to the report.

“James is ineligible for a no-trade clause because he agreed on an extension — not a new deal,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. “But the new contract’s starting salary of $46.7 million, the 15% trade kicker and James’ stature as one of history’s great players likely make him a Laker for as long as he chooses.”

This move makes King James the highest-earning player in NBA history, with $532 million in guaranteed money.

According to reports, this move would allow James the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny. If all goes according to plan, James’ eldest son is eligible to enter the NBA Draft in 2024.

Earlier this year, the 18-time All-Star mentioned to The Athletic that he’d want to play professionally with his son. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year.”

The Cleveland native is a four-time NBA champion and MVP.