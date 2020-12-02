LeBron James agrees to 2-year contract extension with Lakers

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, keeping him with the team through the 2022-23 season, Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul said.

The deal is worth $85 million.

It could be a hint as to what Paul’s other marquee client, Anthony Davis, plans to do with the Lakers. Davis, who became an unrestricted free agent when he opted out of the final year of his contract, is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, though the mechanics of his deal haven’t yet been finalized.

James, who turns 36 at the end of December, is coming off his fourth NBA championship, leading the Lakers to glory in the NBA bubble where he was named NBA Finals most valuable player.

