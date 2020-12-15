LeBron James to build community hub, family housing in Akron

When the LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, in July 2018, it was only the start of the Lakers star’s investment in education and assistance for students and their families.

James’ foundation announced on Tuesday plans to build House Three Thirty, a 60,000-square-foot community hub that will include financial, retail, dining and event spaces for community members. The foundation also has plans to build a 50-unit housing complex for I Promise School students and their families nearby. Both are scheduled to open in 2022.

Among the partners assisting with various aspects of the project and future services are JPMorgan Chase, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.M. Smucker and Old El Paso.

“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future,” James said in a statement. “And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”

The work is never done. This is our next chapter… a thread



☑️ I PROMISE School ~ 2018

☑️ I PROMISE Village ~ 2020

🔜 Thirty Five Rhodes ~ 2021

🔜 I PROMISE Housing ~ 2022

🔜 House Three Thirty ~ 2022



Full Film: https://t.co/sq8gNuAm2P pic.twitter.com/FB0M6PXEXu — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) December 15, 2020