LeBron James to miss Tuesday’s Lakers game after entering COVID health and safety protocols

LeBron James has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Lakers’ game tonight against the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.

According to league rules, vaccinated players, like James, enter the protocols either after a positive test result or after inconclusive test results. According to the league’s protocols, a vaccinated player can return if he tests negative for the virus on consecutive tests 24 hours apart or if it’s been 10 days without symptoms.

The Lakers play six times in the next two weeks, including their first game with the Clippers at Staples Center on Friday.

It’s the third separate ailment that has kept James out of the lineup this season. An ankle injury kept him from playing twice in October before an abdominal injury cost him eight games. He was also suspended for a game.

