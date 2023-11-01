Bob Knight, longtime head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball program, known for his collar tucked into a red sweater, his chair-tossing theatrics and three NCAA National Championships, has died. He was 83.

A statement posted to Knight’s website announced the legendary coach’s passing, saying that he passed away at his home in Bloomington, Indiana surrounded by family.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” the statement reads. “We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight was known for both his fiery personality, intense preparation and his use and popularization of the modern motion offense.

Knight is one of the winningest coaches in NCAA Men’s Basketball history, notching more than 900 career wins, 11 Big Ten regular season championships and three National Championships in 1976, 1981 and 1988.

He also coached the 1984 United States Men’s Basketball Team to a gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics.

Knight also coached seven years at Texas Tech, but failed to reach the same level of success he sustained over nearly 30 years in Indiana.

In addition to his coaching career, he also won the 1960 NCAA National Championship as a player for the Ohio State Buckeyes and made regular appearances as a college basketball analyst on television, including a short stint with ESPN.

His son, Pat Knight, is a coach and scout with the Indiana Pacers.