Little League World Series run comes to end for ‘Cardiac Kids’ from Torrance

Hamilton, Ohio’s JJ Vogel (23) celebrates scoring on a two-run triple by Chance Retherford as Torrance, Calif., pitcher Dominic Golia (18) watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Ohio won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

They all dreamed of making it here. But they didn’t want to think about how it would feel once it ended.

After keeping their season alive so many times before, the so-called “Cardiac Kids” of the Torrance Little League All-Star team were finally eliminated on Thursday night, exiting the Little League Baseball World Series with a 4-2 defeat to Hamilton, Ohio.

Torrance led 2-0 through three innings, and even after falling behind had the potential winning run at the plate in the bottom of the sixth.

But this time, the magic ran out. After spending the better part of two months together, advancing through three qualification tournaments to become the first Los Angeles County team since 1994 to make it to Williamsport, they couldn’t pull off another comeback.

