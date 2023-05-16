The Los Angeles Dodgers received a visit from the Larry O’Brien Trophy at Dodger Stadium on May 15, 2023. (Los Angeles Dodgers)

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed a special guest into the dugout this week.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy, awarded to the winners of the NBA Finals, made a brief trip to Los Angeles as part of a nationwide promotional tour ahead of June’s championship series.

Videos and photos posted to Twitter showed Dodgers players Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin, Austin Barnes, David Peralta and Yancy Almonte posing with the NBA’s highest honor.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy has been touring the country in the weeks leading up to the NBA Finals. During its trip to Los Angeles, it also stopped for a photo op at the Greek Theatre and a meet-and-greet with the Jonas Brothers.

It’s not unusual for championship trophies to go on road trips to promote the league and its teams. The Stanley Cup, awarded to the winners of the NHL Championship, is the most famous professional prize to travel the globe.

The L.A. visit comes as the hometown Los Angeles Lakers begin their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday. The first two games of that series are being played in Denver, meaning the Lakers just missed it. They’ll have a chance to see Larry again in the NBA Finals if they can overcome the Nuggets and defeat the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Dodgers themselves have championship dreams. It’s been three seasons since the Doyers won Major League Baseball’s championship trophy. The Commissioner’s Trophy, as it’s named, currently belongs to the Houston Astros.

Although, technically, each team that wins one of North America’s sports championships gets its own replica for display purposes.

You can follow along with the Larry O’Brien Trophy’s journey on Twitter. The NBA Finals begin on June 1.