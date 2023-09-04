One of California’s iconic retailers has partnered with one of the state’s newest sports franchises for a line of exclusive merchandise that can be found in stores now.

Los Angeles Football Club has released new items that are available only at Pacsun stores across the country.

Pacsun is a California-based retailer that has been partnered with L.A.’s newest Major League Soccer franchise since May, with hopes of growing the popularity of soccer in the United States by “meeting consumers where they live” and providing clothing that lives on the intersection of fashion and personal interest.

The two organizations have partnered on charity events and community projects throughout Los Angeles since announcing the collaboration. Pacsun has also been a presence at the team’s Fan Fest events.

As part of the partnership, the reining MLS Cup champions released an exclusive line of apparel that can be found both at the team store at BMO Stadium, as well as across the country in 100 Pacsun stores.

LAFC and Pacsun unveil their first exclusive merchandise collection on Sept. 1, 2023. (Pacsun)

The five-piece unisex line features hoodies and t-shirts that feature LAFC’s logos and “symbols of strength, courage, and diversity, uniting fans behind the passion of the sport.”

The apparel became available to the public on Sept. 1, just days before legendary soccer icon Lionel Messi and Miami FC traveled to Los Angeles to take on the team Sunday night — a game that resulted in a 3-1 victory for Messi and Miami.

Rich Orosco, chief brand officer at LAFC, said the team was built “street by street, block by block, and one by one,” adding that Pacsun’s company culture follows those same principles.

“To see our brand now available in Pacsun stores nationwide is a big moment for all of us,” Orosco said in a news release. “LAFC is for everyone.”

Officials for Pacsun say the partnership with LAFC has so far been rewarding and the company is excited to keep amplifying the team’s reach across the country.

“When you wear the Black & Gold, you represent Los Angeles,” said Patrick Aviles, VP of Brand Engagement & Merchandise at LAFC. “You become a part of our growing LAFC community. This partnership is helping grow that community. It makes our fans very proud to see our crest in Pacsun stores.”

In addition to BMO Stadium and other brick-and-mortar stores, the new line of LAFC gear can be bought online on Pacsun.com. Prices range from $25 to $60 and sizes range from small to extra-large, all in gender-neutral fits.