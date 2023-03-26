Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is expected to return to the team during Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena, the team announced.

James has been out of action since late February as he recovered from a right foot injury suffered during a comeback win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers announced that James would be returning against Chicago, but the team’s published starting lineup does not list James in his usual role as a starter.

Instead, James will come off the bench for only the second time in his career. The last time James played in a game he did not start was on Dec. 11, 2007 when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer suffered a right tendon sprain in that win against Dallas, just days after the Lakers completely retooled their roster at the trade deadline for a late playoff push.

The Lakers have gone 8-5 in LeBron’s absence, bolstered by vintage performances by James’ costar Anthony Davis, and the emergence of Austin Reaves, who has averaged 17.8 points and 6 assists per game during that span.

Despite early season struggles and major injuries to both Los Angeles costars, the Lakers are currently sitting in the eighth seed of the NBA’s Western Conference with a record 37-37. With eight games left in the team’s season, the Lakers will look to secure a playoff berth in a crowded Western Conference, with the 6th seed — and a chance to avoid the play-in tournament — still seemingly within reach.

The Lakers and Bulls (35-38) are expected to tip off Sunday at 12:30 p.m.