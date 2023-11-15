The Los Angeles Rams are moving their practice facility from a temporary site in Thousand Oaks to Woodland Hills ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Their new facility will be located on property at West Oxnard Street and Canoga Avenue which Rams owner Stan Kroenke acquired last year. Wednesday’s announcement was made at the adjacent Topanga Village shopping center, which was also part of the 100-acre acquisition.

A rendering of the Rams’ new practice facility in Woodland Hills, CA. (Los Angeles Rams)

“This is a monumental day for the Los Angeles Rams as we can now call Woodland Hills and the City of Los Angeles our home,” said Rams COO Kevin Demoff

A rendering shows the practice facility will consist of two 100-yard football fields, office space and meeting rooms, as well as weight and training rooms and spaces for players’ lockers, media staging areas and meal rooms.

Relocating the Rams practice facility is the first step of Stan Kroenke’s long-term vision for the property, the team said.

Upon completion of the new practice facility, the franchise says they will look to explore a larger development on the property that will include the team’s permanent headquarters along with commercial, residential and retail spaces.

“We are excited to expand our footprint and deepen our impact across the city,” Demoff said.

Kroenke is the founder of the Kroenke Group, a firm that builds and manages shopping malls and apartment complexes across the nation.

He has already built SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and continues to develop the adjacent Hollywood Park, which is set to host the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival for the second time in March 2024.

The Rams have been holding practice at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks since relocating to Los Angeles in 2016.