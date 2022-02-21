Medina Spirit posthumously stripped of Kentucky Derby title for positive drug test; Bob Baffert suspended

John Velazquez atop Medina Spirit competes during the 146th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Medina Spirit is no longer the winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby. At least for now.

On Monday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission voted to strip the since-deceased colt of his victory after he tested positive for a legal medication banned on race day. It’s only the third time a winner has been disqualified in the 146-year history of the most famous horse race.

With the disqualification, Mandaloun becomes the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. However, there will be no refunds or payouts for anyone who bet on the horse. As for bettors, a class-action suit was filed and is working its way forward in the courts.

In addition, trainer Bob Baffert was suspended 90 days and fined $7,500. The winner’s purse of $1.86 million will have to be returned. It’s expected that an appeal will be filed.

