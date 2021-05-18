Mexican national team returns to SoCal for 1st time in 2 years, will play Nigeria at L.A. Coliseum July 3

Mexico’s team pose for a photo before their CONCACAF Gold Cup final match against the United States in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Mexican national team will play in Southern California for the first time in more than two years when it meets Nigeria on July 3 at the Coliseum.

Mexico’s last game in Southern California was a 7-0 blitz of Cuba in its opening game of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Mexico hasn’t played in the Coliseum since May 2017, when it beat Croatia 2-1.

The Nigeria match is the fourth of five friendlies Mexico will play in the U.S. this year, in addition to June’s Nations League finals in Denver and July’s Gold Cup. The tour begins May 29 against Iceland in Arlington, Texas, and also includes June dates with Honduras (in Atlanta) and Panama (in Nashville)

Mexico is No. 11 in the latest FIFA world rankings

