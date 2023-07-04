Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout suffered a broken wrist on Monday night, and whether he’ll need surgery along with his timetable for return remains up in the air.

The three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star fouled off a pitch from San Diego’s Nick Martinez in the eighth inning of Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Padres. After immediately shaking his left arm, Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the star center fielder and he left the game.

Trout, who is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a broken hamate. He is set to miss his third straight All-Star Game as a result of an injury.

“I was really looking forward to it,” he told AP. “It’s frustrating…it’s nothing crazy serious, so obviously I’m going to miss a bit of time, but it’s not season-ending.”

Nevin said that the team will get one more medical opinion on Trout’s wrist, but he is being cautious about the talisman’s return.

“Usually, these things need to be fixed,” Nevin said. “Mike will be back with us at some point this year…I know he’s hungry. I also know he’s hurting, too. It’s tough to see.”

Filling in for Trout in center field will be Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell, the latter of whom was recently recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Moniak, who grew up in northern San Diego County, started at center field for Tuesday’s game against the Padres.

The Angels are currently just three games over .500 with a record of 45-42, leaving them three games out of the third wild card spot and six games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers.

In Trout’s absence, the Angels’ offense will likely rely heavily on two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who leads the MLB with 31 home runs.