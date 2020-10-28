MLB investigating after Justin Turner celebrates Dodgers win on field following positive coronavirus result

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and third baseman Justin Turner pose for a group picture after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The picture was taken after Turner was pulled from the game due to a positive coronavirus test. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Major League Baseball officials announced an investigation Wednesday after Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner went onto the field to celebrate the team’s World Series win Tuesday night despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

Turner was removed from the game during the eighth inning. The Dodgers won the series — after a 32-year championship drought — in Game 6 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Turner, 35, tweeted that he felt “great, no symptoms at all,” and was having “every emotion you can possibly imagine” after the victory.

Some time after players poured onto the field to celebrate, about an hour after the game’s end, Turner could be seen among his teammates. He kissed his wife; he hugged superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

As the team posed for photos, Turner was there, next to manager Dave Roberts. No one wore masks for the photo, though most players had been doing so earlier in the celebration.

With the team since 2014, Turner is a staple of the Dodgers lineup and is beloved by fans.

“We’re not excluding him from anything,” right fielder Mookie Betts said.

The postseason had been held in a bubble with regular coronavirus testing. All games were played at Globe Life Field — the new home of the Rangers in Arlington, Texas — and it was about a quarter full of fans for World Series games.

As the series began, no players had tested positive in more than 50 days.

Then, as the Dodgers looked ready to finally earn a title after several heartbreaking seasons, their longtime third baseman was mysteriously pulled, leaving fans speculating.

News that Turner had a positive coronavirus test came out shortly after the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Rays.

In its Wednesday statement, the league said a positive test result triggered protocols that led to Turner’s removal. He was put into isolation “for the safety of those around him.”

The MLB statement continued:

However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply. Major League Baseball

An anonymous source told the Associated Press that Turner’s sample from a Monday test was received in the bottom of the second inning, showing an inconclusive results — one of many such results the league has seen.

MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem told the testing lab to run Turner’s pregame sample from earlier in the day, and that result came back positive in the sixth inning, the source told AP. Officials with the league and the Dodgers were notified and Turner was removed after the seventh inning, AP reported.

“It was obviously a really unfortunate endpoint of this incredible series and definitely affected some of the joy of winning just because of what JT has meant to us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday, according to AP.

Asked about Turner’s appearance on the field, Friedman said Turner wanted to take a picture with the trophy, and the executive emphasized that the player had already been in close contact with teammates.

“Now the subsequent tests we’re going to take are really important,” Friedman said.

The Commissioner’s Office is starting a full investigation, and will “consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual,” the league said in its Wednesday statement.

Nasal swab tests were given to the Dodgers’ “traveling party” on Tuesday night, and both teams were being tested again Wednesday, and the teams’ return home to Tampa and L.A. were contingent on approval from the “appropriate authorities.”

MLB issued this statement regarding Justin Turner's positive test and what happened after the game.



"…it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols…" pic.twitter.com/Qd4o0kpZVy — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 28, 2020

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020