MLB, players union agree to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through Aug. 6

Trevor Bauer’s leave from the Dodgers has been extended through Aug. 6 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players union, the third time the pitcher’s original paid administrative leave from July 2 has been extended, according to a person familiar with the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly.

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, one day before a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The woman who sought the order alleged that Bauer had choked her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters — one in April and one in May — and injured her face during the second one.

The woman provided the court with a report from a hospital exam showing she had suffered “assault by manual strangulation” and “acute head injury.”

