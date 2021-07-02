MLB statement on Trevor Bauer being placed on leave

Major League Baseball issued this statement on July 2, 2021, after Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was the subject of a woman’s assault allegation. She got a temporary restraining order that included graphic details and Pasadena police are investigating.
Major League Baseball issued the following statement today regarding Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer:
“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”Major League Baseball