MLB suspends Dodgers’ Joe Kelly after he throws pitch behind Astros’ Alex Bregman, taunts Carlos Correa

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) looks back at Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa (1) after the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Houston. Both benches emptied during the exchange. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball after he “threw a pitch in the area of the head of Alex Bregman and later taunted Carlos Correa, which led to the benches clearing,” the league announced Tuesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspension. Kelly is appealing his suspension. Roberts will serve his suspension tonight, with bench coach Bob Geren filling in as manager.

Kelly’s actions during the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night were in apparent retaliation for the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme in 2017, the same season Houston defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.