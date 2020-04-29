MLB updates ticket policy, allows teams to offer refunds to fans

A general view during the third inning of game seven of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With more than 400 major league games already called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, baseball on Tuesday reversed a policy that had restricted fans from widespread refunds on tickets to those games.

On a conference call, Major League Baseball informed team officials that they no longer needed to advise fans to hold on to those tickets. The decision clears the way for teams to announce refund policies for the games.

The Dodgers are expected to communicate a plan Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Angels said they would not comment until then either.

The change comes one week after MLB and all 30 teams were named as defendants in a lawsuit over the failure to refund tickets. StubHub, the league’s official resale partner, and three other ticket outfits also were named as defendants.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related Content Yankee fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money with season on hold due to coronavirus