If you’ve ever wanted to be “Like Mike” and go to battle with some of the NBA’s greats, that dream is one step closer — sort of.

On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver hosted the league’s “Tech Summit” from Salt Lake City, Utah, where NBA All-Star Weekend is being held, to announce new features coming to the professional sports league’s mobile app.

With the assistance of legendary broadcaster Ahmad Rashad, Silver demonstrated a new feature that will launch with an updated version of the NBA app.

Circling Rashad with a cell phone scanning his body, Silver created a 3D model of the former sideline reporter. Once completed, the commissioner inserted the model onto Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

“This would be in a live game,” Silver says during a video shared by the NBA on Twitter. “You will be inserted into the game, you’ll be making all the same movements he was, but it will look like it’s your body.”

Video showed Rashad’s new 3D model, complete with a purple shirt and gray pants, jogging down the court for the Utah Jazz before receiving a pass outside the arc and finishing with an emphatic dunk.

The live demonstration earned applause and laughter from those in attendance, including Rashad himself who could respond only with a surprised, “Wow, my gosh.”

Silver did not say when the new feature would be available for consumers or if the feature will be free. The NBA currently sells a subscription service called NBA League Pass, in which fans can select from multiple tiers of service to stream some or all games throughout the season.

The league says it will be providing fans more interactive and customizable streaming options in the future, including alternate languages, color commentary from celebrities and enhanced camera angles.

The NBA also announced a soon-to-be-released feature that will give fans the experience to interact with an AI rendering of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. During that presentation, Rashad challenged Doncic’s augmented reality player to a game of pickup with his.

“I don’t think your guy stands a chance,” Doncic replied with a laugh.