NBA Finals: Lakers within reach of 17th championship as team leads Heat 2-0

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for a shot between Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, center left, Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the mission is simple: Get two more wins and become NBA champions. For the Miami Heat, the mission may be even more simple: Get one win and make this a series.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Sunday night, the Lakers holding a 2-0 lead in the title matchup.

The Lakers franchise is within reach of a record-tying 17th championship.

LeBron James is closer to his fourth ring and Anthony Davis perhaps is a few days away from his first crown.

They know desperation is coming from a banged-up Miami team, since Game 3 is almost certainly a must-win for the Heat.