NBA Finals: What time is the Lakers-Heat Game 6 on Sunday?

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday with a second chance to clinch the 17th championship in franchise history.

The game, which will be broadcast on ABC, tips off earlier than usual on Sunday — 7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT.

The Heat were able to avoid elimination on Friday night with a 111-108 victory behind another triple-double from Jimmy Butler, who finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, plus five steals. In the series’ continuing duel, LeBron James put in another stellar performance with 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The big question heading into the game will be the effectiveness of Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who was slowed during Game 5 after reinjuring his left heel. Davis still had 28 points and 12 rebounds as well as three blocked shots and three steals in 42 minutes of play.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.