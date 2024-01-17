Local basketball fans know all about the amenities that Los Angeles and the Crypto.com Center have to offer, but do visiting fans have a good experience when they travel to see their team?

The answer, according to sports betting research company Oddspedia, is yes; L.A. offers visiting basketball watchers some of the best overall gameday experiences in the NBA.

A study conducted by Oddspedia ranked all 29 NBA arenas by assessing their quality (including capacity and local ratings), gameday costs, travel and accommodation ease, nearby entertainment options and each city’s sports culture. Each category was put on a 100-point scale and then averaged, with scores closer to 500 representing more visitor-friendly arenas.

L.A. and Crypto.com Arena ranked fourth on the list of best destinations, the study found, noting that while the legendary home of the Lakers and Clippers is one of the most expensive in the league, the gameday atmosphere is among the NBA’s best, not to mention that the City of Angels is home to some of America’s most popular tourist attractions.

When coming to Los Angeles and Crypto, Oddspedia researchers advised traveling fans to “plan on spending more than you might expect [in order] to get your visitations’ worth.”

Taking the cake as the most visitor-friendly city and stadium, according to Oddspedia, is the home of the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.

The study found that Ball Arena, located in downtown Denver and surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, is among the most pocket-friendly venues in the league and offers seats with some of the best sightlines, meaning that the experience of watching your team take on 2021 and 2022 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is that much more enjoyable.

Oddspedia’s best NBA arenas for visiting fans can be viewed in the table below:

Rank Arena Team Score out of 500 1. Ball Arena Denver Nuggets 396 2. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Cavaliers 392 3. Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana Pacers 387 4. Crypto.com Center Los Angeles Lakers/Clippers 373 5. Capital One Arena Washington Wizards 362 6. Madison Square Garden New York Knicks 362 7. Scotiabank Arena Toronto Raptors 361 8. Kaseya Center Miami Heat 359 9. Target Center Minnesota Timberwolves 353 10. Footprint Center Phoenix Suns 350 11. Kia Center Orlando Magic 343 12. State Farm Arena Atlanta Hawks 335 13. Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia 76ers 332 14. American Airlines Center Dallas Mavericks 328 15. Little Caesars Arena Detroit Pistons 322 16. Toyota Center Houston Rockets 319 17. United Center Chicago Bulls 315 18. Spectrum Center Charlotte Hornets 307 19. Moda Center Portland Trail Blazers 298 20. TD Garden Boston Celtics 296 21. Smoothie King Center New Orleans Pelicans 293 22. Barclays Center Brooklyn Nets 293 23. Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Bucks 275 24. Paycom Center Oklahoma City Thunder 269 25. Chase Center Golden State Warriors 261 26. FedEx Forum Memphis Grizzlies 254 27. Golden 1 Center Sacramento Kings 245 28. Delta Center Utah Jazz 240 29. Frost Bank Center San Antonio Spurs 209 Source: Oddspedia