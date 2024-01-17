Local basketball fans know all about the amenities that Los Angeles and the Crypto.com Center have to offer, but do visiting fans have a good experience when they travel to see their team? 

The answer, according to sports betting research company Oddspedia, is yes; L.A. offers visiting basketball watchers some of the best overall gameday experiences in the NBA. 

A study conducted by Oddspedia ranked all 29 NBA arenas by assessing their quality (including capacity and local ratings), gameday costs, travel and accommodation ease, nearby entertainment options and each city’s sports culture. Each category was put on a 100-point scale and then averaged, with scores closer to 500 representing more visitor-friendly arenas. 

L.A. and Crypto.com Arena ranked fourth on the list of best destinations, the study found, noting that while the legendary home of the Lakers and Clippers is one of the most expensive in the league, the gameday atmosphere is among the NBA’s best, not to mention that the City of Angels is home to some of America’s most popular tourist attractions. 

When coming to Los Angeles and Crypto, Oddspedia researchers advised traveling fans to “plan on spending more than you might expect [in order] to get your visitations’ worth.” 

Taking the cake as the most visitor-friendly city and stadium, according to Oddspedia, is the home of the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.  

The study found that Ball Arena, located in downtown Denver and surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, is among the most pocket-friendly venues in the league and offers seats with some of the best sightlines, meaning that the experience of watching your team take on 2021 and 2022 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is that much more enjoyable. 

Oddspedia’s best NBA arenas for visiting fans can be viewed in the table below: 

RankArenaTeamScore out of 500
1.Ball ArenaDenver Nuggets396
2.Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseCleveland Cavaliers392
3.Gainbridge FieldhouseIndiana Pacers387
4.Crypto.com CenterLos Angeles Lakers/Clippers373
5.Capital One ArenaWashington Wizards362
6.Madison Square GardenNew York Knicks362
7.Scotiabank ArenaToronto Raptors361
8.Kaseya CenterMiami Heat359
9.Target CenterMinnesota Timberwolves353
10.Footprint CenterPhoenix Suns350
11.Kia CenterOrlando Magic343
12.State Farm ArenaAtlanta Hawks335
13.Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia 76ers332
14.American Airlines CenterDallas Mavericks328
15.Little Caesars ArenaDetroit Pistons322
16.Toyota CenterHouston Rockets319
17.United CenterChicago Bulls315
18.Spectrum CenterCharlotte Hornets307
19.Moda CenterPortland Trail Blazers298
20.TD GardenBoston Celtics296
21.Smoothie King CenterNew Orleans Pelicans293
22.Barclays CenterBrooklyn Nets293
23.Fiserv ForumMilwaukee Bucks275
24.Paycom CenterOklahoma City Thunder269
25.Chase CenterGolden State Warriors261
26.FedEx ForumMemphis Grizzlies254
27.Golden 1 CenterSacramento Kings245
28.Delta CenterUtah Jazz240
29.Frost Bank CenterSan Antonio Spurs209
Source: Oddspedia