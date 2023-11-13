Some fans believe their team performs better when playing at home or against certain opponents, but a new study has found that all NBA teams have a “luckiest” day of the week.

A study by online gambling experts at JustGamblers analyzed data from every result over the last five regular and post seasons ending after the 2023 NBA Finals to determine which days of the week each of the 30 NBA teams wins the most on.

Each franchise’s “luckiest” day was determined by their highest win percentage on each day of the week.

As for L.A.’s hometown teams, they both tend to win the most on Sundays; the Clippers have been victorious in 32 of their last 51 Sunday games, which equates to a 62.7 percent win rate.

The Lakers fared slightly worse; of the 65 games they played on Sundays, they won 40 of them, giving them with a 61.5% win rate.

Basketball fans in Milwaukee seem to enjoy the start of the weekend, as the Bucks win over 73% of their games on Saturdays, the highest such percentage of any team in the league for one day of the week.

Researchers noted one anomaly in the study; the Indiana Pacers are the only team in the entire NBA that recorded an identical win percentage on Saturdays and Tuesdays (33 wins in 58 games, or 56.9%).

Each team’s “luckiest” day of the week can be viewed in the table below:

Team “Luckiest” day Games played on “luckiest” day Games won on “luckiest day” Win percentage on “luckiest” day Atlanta Hawks Sunday 59 32 54.2% Boston Celtics Tuesday 76 52 68.4% Brooklyn Nets Sunday 62 38 61.3% Charlotte Hornets Tuesday 61 31 50.8% Chicago Bulls Friday 63 33 52.4% Cleveland Cavaliers Monday 44 21 47.7% Dallas Mavericks Saturday 55 33 60% Denver Nuggets Tuesday 66 44 66.7% Detroit Pistons Thursday 51 20 39.2% Golden State Warriors Friday 57 40 70.2% Houston Rockets Monday 51 24 47.1% *Indiana Pacers Tuesday 58 33 56.9% *Indiana Pacers Saturday 58 33 56.9% Los Angeles Clippers Sunday 51 32 62.7% Los Angeles Lakers Sunday 65 40 61.5% Memphis Grizzlies Friday 64 38 59.4% Miami Heat Saturday 64 39 60.9% Milwaukee Bucks Saturday 67 49 73.1% Minnesota Timberwolves Friday 56 30 53.6% New Orleans Pelicans Sunday 57 28 49.1% New York Knicks Saturday 53 25 47.2% Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday 63 35 55.6% Orlando Magic Monday 58 29 50% Philadelphia 76ers Thursday 53 38 71.7% Phoenix Suns Tuesday 69 42 60.9% Portland Trail Blazers Friday 57 36 63.2% Sacramento Kings Tuesday 55 30 54.5% San Antonio Spurs Saturday 53 28 52.8% Toronto Raptors Monday 59 42 71.2% Utah Jazz Monday 44 29 65.9% Washington Wizards Thursday 61 29 47.5% Data: justgamblers.com

The team with the “unluckiest” day, according to the study, is the New York Knicks, who win less than half of their Saturday games despite it being their “luckiest” day of the week.

KTLA is proud to broadcast select Clippers games throughout the 2023-24 NBA season in addition to launching a miniseries about the team called “Clippers Clipboard” that will provide fans with behind-the-scenes access and exclusive interviews with stars like Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the team’s latest All-Star acquisition, James Harden.