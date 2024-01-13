Football fans in Buffalo, New York will now have to wait another day to watch the Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a severe snowstorm.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that she had been in contact with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the “dangerous conditions” ahead of the matchup.

“In consultation with our emergency response teams, Buffalo Bills leadership and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday,” Hochul said on social media.

The game was initially scheduled to kick off at Highmark Stadium in Orland Park, New York – just outside Buffalo — at 1:30 p.m. ET. on Sunday.

The Bills had previously announced that they would pay all eligible individuals $20 per hour and provide them with free food in exchange for shoveling snow from the stadium grounds.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Greater Buffalo area until Sunday night, with a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning also in effect until late Saturday.

The area is expected to get 18 to 24 inches of snow along with blustery winds that will create whiteout conditions through the weekend, NWS said.