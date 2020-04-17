KTLA, Nexstar announce live, streaming NFL draft coverage

KTLA and its Nexstar sister stations will provide multiple livestreams to help cover the 2020 NFL draft, the station group announced Friday.

Live, online coverage begins Monday at 12 p.m. PDT at ktla.com/nfldraft and will continue all week, culminating with a 4-hour stream on Thursday evening featuring Nexstar sports journalists across the country.

Thursday’s stream begins at 5 p.m. PDT and will be hosted by WCMH’s Jerod Smalley, KLAS’s Chris Maathuis, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and former Bronco and Super Bowl Champion linebacker Brandon Marshall.

KTLA’s David “Ping” Pingalore will provide coverage and analysis for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

You’ll be able to watch Thursday’s stream on KTLA’s NFL Draft section.

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York, while teams submit their selections virtually.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

Monday, April 20: 12 p.m. PDT

Tuesday, April 21: 12 p.m. PDT

Wednesday, April 22: 12 p.m. PDT

Thursday, April 23: 5 p.m. PDT

In addition to the normal draft festivities, the league announced the program will serve as a “Draft-A-Thon,” which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their relief efforts.