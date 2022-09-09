O.J. Simpson returned to L.A. to attend the Rams Vs. Bills game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, 2022. (Twitter: O.J. SImpson)

O.J. Simpson made a public appearance at Thursday night’s NFL season-opener at SoFi Stadium, marking his return to Los Angeles.

“Hey twitterworld, it’s me, yours truly!” the former Buffalo Bills running back hollered out on a video posted to Twitter. “What an opening game that we have. The Bills versus the Rams. The World Champions against my Buffalo Bills.”

Simpson declared he was a part of the “Bills Mafia” and appeared to be seated in a suite. He sported a Bills hat along with a matching facemask. He played for the team for eight years from 1969 to 1977.

“What a treat for football fans all across America,” he continued. “God Bless. Take care. Enjoy the game.”

Some fans who spotted Simpson stopped to take selfies, according to TMZ.

The NFL Hall of Famer, who is currently living in Florida, was tried and acquitted in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. A civil jury later ruled he was liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against Brown Simpson. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted by a Las Vegas jury and served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

He was released from prison in 2017.

Simpson was declared a “free man” after earning his release from parole for good behavior in 2021.