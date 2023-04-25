EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

The Oilers are a win away from advancing to the second round. Game 6 is Saturday in Los Angeles. Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid and defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse had two assists apiece.

Hyman’s goal came when he was hit in the face on a shot by Evan Bouchard and the puck deflected past the Kings’ Pheonix Copley for the Oilers’ fifth goal of the game. Hyman stayed in the game.

Stuart Skinner was back in the net for Edmonton’s after he was swapped out for Jack Campbell one period into the Oilers’ Game 4 overtime win Sunday. The 24-year-old Skinner made 25 saves.

Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo was pulled for Copley in the second period after Edmonton’s fourth goal. Korpisalo stopped 15 of 19 shots before giving way to Copley, who had six saves.

Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings.