Ozzie Albies gets America free Taco Bell tacos after stealing base in World Series

Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves steals second base against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While fans of the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros were cheering on the World Series. Some fans were excited over winning free tacos, WFLA reported.

All of America won a free taco, thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies swiped second base during the first inning of game one of the World Series.

This time around, however, Taco Bell has partnered with the Baseball Hall of Fame for another idea that comes completely out of left field.

The stolen base by Albies will be sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, to be put on display, where it will “tell the story” of Taco Bell’s “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion, according to a Taco Bell press release.

Taco Bell will celebrate America’s Taco Hero and give away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be unveiled at a later time.