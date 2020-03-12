Pac-12 cancels men’s basketball tournament, all other sporting events because of coronavirus

Chris Smith #5 of the UCLA Bruins and Jonah Mathews #2 of the USC Trojans battle for a loose ball in the second half of the game at Galen Center on March 7, 2020. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday it is canceling all athletic competitions involving its teams, including the remaining games of the men’s basketball tournament, until further notice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 joined several other major conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern, in making the move to stop playing games. Meanwhile, a Big East Conference tournament game between St. John’s and Creighton tipped off as scheduled.

The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

The cancellation of so many tournaments imperiled the NCAA tournament, though there was no official announcement. On Wednesday, it had been announced that the NCAA tournament would be played in empty arenas.

