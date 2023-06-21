The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades will host the 2031 U.S. Open, according to the United States Golf Association.

The announcement comes on the heels of what is being called a successful return to the Los Angeles area, after the 2023 U.S. Open was held at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Riviera Country Club was built in 1927 and is located in the swanky Pacific Palisades community, nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The exclusive country club has hosted the Open before, but not since 1948 when Ben Hogan took the top spot after shooting eight under par.

Hogan’s 276 score was a U.S. Open record for nearly 20 years and his impressive string of success on the course led to it earning the nickname “Hogan’s Alley.”

John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, said the Riviera Country Club holds a “special place” in the history of golf.

“We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031,” Bodenhamer said.

Riviera has hosted five USGA championships, including the 1998 U.S. Senior Open and the 2017 U.S. Amateur. The course has also been chosen to host its first U.S. Women’s Open in 2026.

Los Angeles has long been mostly ignored as a major destination for golf’s biggest tournaments; only two U.S. Opens have ever been played in the city. Last week’s tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club was the first U.S. Open to be played in L.A. in 75 years.

American golfer Wyndham Clark won last week’s U.S. Open after hitting 10 under par with a score of 270. It was his first Major tournament win.

“We are so grateful that the USGA will return the U.S. Open to our club in 2031,” said Megan Watanabe, Chief Executive Officer of The Riviera Country Club.

Watanabe said the club is looking forward to showcasing its course to the world over the next several years and celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026.

“We would like to thank the USGA for their confidence and trust in us and we look forward to continuing our long relationship together in the years ahead,” she said.

The 2031 U.S. Open will be the 131st of the illustrious tournament’s history.