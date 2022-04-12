A fourth quarter comeback that secured the Minnesota Timberwolves their first playoff appearance since 2018 wasn’t the only big story during Tuesday night’s NBA Western Conference play-in game.

A woman made her way onto the Timberwolves’ home court during the second quarter and attempted to glue her hand to the floor — in what her supporters said was a protest of Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

The woman walked onto the court as a free throw was being attempted on the other end and attempted to glue herself to the floor under the basket.

A press release from grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), identified the woman as Alicia Santurio.

Santurio’s shirt displayed the message: “GLEN TAYLOR ROASTS ANIMALS ALIVE.”

Photos erupted on social media shortly after the incident showing Santurio being escorted off the court by security, leaving a hand-shaped glue stain behind on the court.

In a statement to KTLA sister station KTVX, a spokesperson from DxE said, “Unfortunately, the superglue didn’t stick well enough to the floor, and Alicia was ripped off the floor by security.”

The protest was allegedly an attempt to bring awareness to a “mass killing” that DxE claims happened at an Iowa farm owned by Taylor.

“There’s no symbolic thing going on, more of a means to create enough of a disturbance that will be notable and people will talk about in creating buzz,” said DxE press coordinator Matt Johnson.

Santurio was escorted out of the arena with a scrape to her hand, Johnson told KTVX.

Santurio was issued a trespass notice that listed her offense as: glued her hand to court.

The Timberwolves issued a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding the incident saying:

“A fan disruption occurred during the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident.”

Santurio was quickly given the nickname “GlueGirl” on social media following the incident.

It’s not the first glue-related protest to make national headlines this month. Last Wednesday, Carla Cabral, another activist allegedly associated with DxE, glued her hand to a table to disrupt a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee in Sacramento.

Despite the distraction and delay of game, the Timberwolves mounted a late comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers to secure the 7th seed in the NBA’s Western Conference Playoffs. It’s their first NBA playoff appearance since 2018 and only the tenth time the franchise has made it to the postseason.

Minnesota will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies in round one of the NBA playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ playoff hopes have not been completely dashed. Paul George and the rest of Ty Lue’s squad will face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs versus New Orleans Pelicans matchup. The winner of that game will be awarded the 8th seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

It’s the second season the NBA has utilized the play-in tournament using the current format.