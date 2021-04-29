Rams coach, GM do final draft prep from home after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus

Head Coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead of the Los Angeles Rams talk during a game against the Houston Texans during week four of the preseason at NRG Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are conducting their final draft preparations from their homes after they came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

McVay and Snead have both tested negative ever since the close contact was discovered Monday, and they intend to be together Friday at the Rams’ draft headquarters in Malibu when the team’s first pick of the draft comes up in the second round. Los Angeles doesn’t have a first-round pick for the fifth straight year.

“Neither of us is affected by this, but just following the protocols,” McVay said Tuesday. “We wanted to be smart, and hopefully as long as we remain asymptomatic and our tests come back negative, which that’s what has occurred over the last couple of days, we’ll be able to have fun.”

McVay and Snead are missing out on a couple of relaxing days at their new headquarters: The Rams have temporarily taken over an 8,800-square-foot Malibu estate with exceptional views of the Pacific Ocean. They’ll make their draft picks from the house, which will then be used to welcome new players and for other team business in the coming weeks.