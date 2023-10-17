Los Angeles Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is facing a felony gun charge after he was stopped by police early Monday morning.

The University of Georgia graduate and two-time College Football Playoff national champion was found to be in possession of a concealed weapon when he was pulled over in Hollywood shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said.

The traffic stop occurred just hours after the Rams beat the Cardinals 26-9 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) reacts after a missed field goal by Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Kendrick’s arrest at a media appearance Monday, but declined to say whether he would be available for practice or if he had been released from jail.

He told reporters that the team was “in communication with the league” regarding the defensive back’s arrest, according to ESPN.

Kendrick, who was drafted by the Rams in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, played all but eight defensive snaps and recorded two tackles in the Rams’ victory on Sunday.