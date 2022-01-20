Rams fans celebrate after team trounces Cardinals in NFC Wild-Card game

The Los Angeles Rams crushed the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 to easily win their first playoff game at SoFi Stadium Monday night.

“Everybody looked like they were in sync … Hopefully they carry that on into the next game,” Rams fan Neil Cesar said after the victory.

The game was so lopsided, it had Rams fans already thinking about a potential NFC Championship matchup against the Packers.

“I think they’ll beat Green Bay in the title game and play for the Super Bowl,” George Ross said.

But, before any of that can happen, the Rams will first need to travel to Tampa Bay and beat the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Sunday.