America is just one day away from the NFL kicking off its regular season, and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald prepared by pumping iron with a famous “swolemate.”

The defensive tackle hit the weights with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and their workout wasn’t for the faint of heart.

The team posted a behind-the-scenes video montage to its Instagram account.

“Only one way to describe this workout… legendary,” the caption read.

The video started with the wrestler-turned-actor pulling up to the Rams’ workout facility in his large pickup truck.

“Is this where the magic happens?” asked the Zoa founder.

The pair hit the weight room, where Donald revealed just how much he was lifting before the Rams won the Super Bowl.

“A couple of weeks before the Super Bowl we put up 400 plus on the bench,” he confessed.

For those unfamiliar with weightlifting -that means he was lifting 400 pounds.

Speaking of the big game, Donald brought along his Lombardi trophy and championship ring to show off to the People’s Champ.

Instagram: Los Angeles Rams

As for the workout, Donald and Johnson started off hitting arms, before working on their core and more.

Instagram: Los Angeles Rams

The gym session ended with Donald giving Johnson a signed jersey and the movie star giving Donald a shirt adorned with the title of his upcoming DC Film, “Black Adam.”

Instagram: Los Angeles Rams

Of course, no workout is complete without a flexing selfie.

Instagram: Los Angeles Rams

“I’m going to pass out after that,” joked Johnson after taking the photo.

The Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PST.