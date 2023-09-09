The Rams will start the 2023 season the same way they started the 2022 campaign: without Cooper Kupp.

According to reports from NFL.com, Kupp will miss at least the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Kupp and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) being placed on IR was a “definite possibility.”

According to the team’s website, McVay said that the Super Bowl LVI MVP has been dealing with “some soft tissue stuff.”

Long sustained a thigh injury unrelated to the groin injury that kept him out for most of training camp and preseason.

The Rams will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in their opening game of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

In addition to their matchup against the Seahawks, Kupp and Long will miss the Rams’ home opener against the San Francisco 49ers and two road games against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.