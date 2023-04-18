The Los Angeles Rams are continuing to revamp and retool their roster, now agreeing to a trade to send last season’s opening day WR2 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams have agreed in principle to a trade that will send wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Steelers in what appears to be a salary-shedding deal.

As reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Rams will send the 29-year-old to Pittsburgh, along with a 7th round pick in the upcoming 2023 draft (pick 251) in exchange for Pittsburgh’s 7th round pick (pick 234). The trade is set to be finalized once Robinson completes a physical with the Steelers.

The deal functionally allows the Rams to move up 17 spots in the last round of the upcoming draft.

As part of the deal, Schefter reports, the Rams agreed to pay the bulk of Robinson’s salary in the upcoming season.

“Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million,” Schefter said in a tweet.

Robinson was acquired by the Rams via free agency last offseason following their Super Bowl LVI win in 2022.

The veteran receiver played eight previous seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears before signing with the defending champions. He made one Pro Bowl with the Jaguars in 2014, but he has failed to match that productivity in the years since.

He started 10 games for the Rams this past season, totaling 33 receptions, 339 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Robinson will likely slot in around third or fourth on the Steelers depth chart behind Diontae Johnson and second-year receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

The Steelers are headed into their second season behind Kenny Pickett at quarterback, filling in the shoes left empty by the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger following the 2022 season.

Pending any additional transactions or selections in the upcoming draft, the Rams are likely to begin next season with a wide receiver depth chart headlined by Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek. Cupp is recovering from ankle surgery for an injury he suffered in week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.