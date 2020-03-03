Reds’ Trevor Bauer purposely tips pitches against Dodgers as commentary on Astros sign-stealing scandal

Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 04, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trevor Bauer had plenty to say about the Houston Astros early in spring training, calling them “hypocrites” and “cheaters” while directing an expletive toward them over the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball during the offseason.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher had more commentary to offer on the matter Monday, but this time he did so without saying a word.

On the mound for an exhibition game against the Dodgers, Bauer purposely tipped his pitches during a fourth-inning at-bat against outfielder Matt Beaty. He threw four pitches, letting Beaty know what was coming each time by motioning his glove.

Beaty ended up lining out to center field.

Trevor Bauer, Glove Signing his Pitches. 😂



[That's one way to see how hitters hit when they know what's coming. ] pic.twitter.com/90mPPxagxn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 2, 2020

