The Mike Trout era might be coming to an end soon, new reports say.

According to USA Today, the Los Angeles Angels “perhaps for the first time” are open to trading the All-Star outfielder if he indicates to them that he wants to leave.

Trout, 32, does have exclusive no-trade rights and recently said that he wanted to sit down with the Angels’ front office and ownership and discuss his future with the team, per USA Today.

The three-time MVP still has seven years and more than $248 million left on the 12-year, $430 million contract he signed in 2019.

Trout has spent his entire 13-year career with the Angels, but despite incredible individual success, the team has only made the postseason just once in his career, in 2014.

The Angels have not had a winning record since 2015, and Trout is putting up career-low numbers in batting average (.263), on-base percentage (.367) and slugging percentage (.490) this season, according to ESPN. He has played just one game since July 3 due to a broken bone in his left wrist.

The Angels are also at risk of losing another superstar, as two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is set to be a free agent after this season.

They currently sit fourth in the AL West with a 66-77 record, 15.5 games out of first place.