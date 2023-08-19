A player for the New Orleans Saints was taken into custody in Southern California on Friday night ahead of their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to a statement from the Saints, Graham was experiencing a medical episode before he was detained.

“Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode…which resulted in him becoming disoriented,” the team said. “He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what [team doctor] Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time.”

He was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and is back with the team as they prepare to take on the Chargers, the Saints said.

Graham, 36, was originally arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance after police received calls of a person acting erratically and wandering in the street, according to a report from TMZ.

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs through drills at the team’s NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Saints have been conducting joint practices with the Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa ahead of their upcoming preseason game, according to ESPN.

Graham signed a one-year contract with the Saints on July 25, which brought him back to the organization that originally drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The veteran tight end has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears before stepping away from the game last season.