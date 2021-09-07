Sam ‘Bam’ Cunningham, Hall of Fame USC player who helped integrate college football, dies at 71

USC released this photo of Sam “Bam” Cunningham from the 1970 game against Alabama.

Sam “Bam” Cunningham, the Hall of Fame running back from USC credited with helping integrate college football in the early 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 71.

Cunningham was widely known for leading an integrated Trojan squad into Birmingham and scoring two touchdowns in a lopsided win over all-white Alabama. That afternoon became part of legend and, though often embellished in the retelling, served as a crucial moment for a sport that had, in some parts of the country, clung stubbornly to segregation.

“I’m just proud to be a part of it,” Cunningham told the Times in 2016. “Because it was such a special game.”

Born in Santa Barbara in 1950, Cunningham played fullback at USC, using his size and strength to earn that nickname with bruising goal-line dives. He was an All-American in 1972, a season in which he scored four touchdowns in the Rose Bowl and the Trojans went undefeated to win the national championship.

#FightOnForever, Sam "Bam" Cunningham.



The All-American fullback, Rose Bowl MVP and College Football Hall of Famer, whose performance in USC's 1970 win at Alabama has often been credited with helping integrate Southern football, died on Tuesday in Inglewood. He was 71. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 7, 2021