Shohei Ohtani jerseys are now available for purchase at Dodger Stadium, but they may not last long.

The Top of the Park gift shop recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times and shared that they received the first shipment over the weekend but the jerseys are selling fast.

A man wearing Shohei Ohtani’s Dodger jersey. (KTLA)

A photo of Shohei Ohtani’s Dodger jersey. (KTLA)

A photo of the price tag attached to Shohei Ohtani’s Dodger jersey. (KTLA)

The employee, who spoke to the Times anonymously, said that the store isn’t expecting another shipment before Christmas.

Fanatics announced that Ohtani’s jersey set an all-time record for sales within 48 hours, a feat previously held by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Fields and Bryce Harper.

Ohtani spent six years with the Los Angeles Angels before signing a historic $700 million contract with the Dodgers. The baseball star broke the news himself on Instagram.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team,” the slugger said in his post.

Ohtani was officially introduced as a Dodger during a news conference on Thursday.