Less than a week after receiving news that star slugger Mike Trout may be traded if he wants it, Los Angeles Angels fans are now bracing for All-Star pitcher Shohei Ohtani’s departure.

That rumor became closer to reality on Friday as Ohtani’s locker at Angel Stadium was seemingly cleared out, according to multiple reports.

Although he was at the stadium before the game, according to AP, the three-time MLB All-Star’s locker was “largely empty afterward.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that what remained in Ohtani’s locker included a bottle of cologne, some Angels merchandise and his Seattle All-Star Game duffle bag, which appeared to be packed.

“Even Ohtani’s water jug was in the garbage,” the L.A. Times said.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Angels declined to comment on Ohtani’s locker other than saying that an update would be provided on Saturday.

Ohtani, who is currently nursing an oblique muscle injury, missed his 11th consecutive game on Friday – an 11-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He is set to be a free agent this winter after six seasons in Anaheim.