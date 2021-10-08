Some California politicians in bind over Dodgers-Giants playoff series

When two of the fiercest rivals in all of professional sports — teams 400 miles apart in California — face off in a dramatic playoff series, what’s a politician to do?
For some, the choice between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is easy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, frequently attends Giants games and once quoted one of their pitchers in a pep talk to House freshmen. The Democrat opened a news conference last week by bragging about her team’s best-in-baseball 107 victories.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents Bakersfield, speaks often about his love for the Dodgers on social media, sharing pictures with famed announcer Vin Scully and of his pets with Dodgers-branded stuffed toys.
