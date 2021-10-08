Some California politicians in bind over Dodgers-Giants playoff series

Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here being presented with a Dodgers jersey earlier this year during a team visit to the White House, will be rooting for the San Francisco Giants in the playoffs. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

When two of the fiercest rivals in all of professional sports — teams 400 miles apart in California — face off in a dramatic playoff series, what’s a politician to do?

For some, the choice between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is easy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, frequently attends Giants games and once quoted one of their pitchers in a pep talk to House freshmen. The Democrat opened a news conference last week by bragging about her team’s best-in-baseball 107 victories.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents Bakersfield, speaks often about his love for the Dodgers on social media, sharing pictures with famed announcer Vin Scully and of his pets with Dodgers-branded stuffed toys.

Never bet against the Dodgers. Retweet if you believe they will go all the way! #RepeatLA https://t.co/vaJQLYWl3R — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 7, 2021

As Governor of CA…excited that we're guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB's two best teams — the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving onto the next round!



But as a native San Franciscan…I may have a different opinion… #BeatLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2021

As Senator of CA…excited that we’re guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB’s two best teams — the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving on to the next round.



But as a native Angeleno, I may have a different opinion…#LetsGoDodgers https://t.co/PxWdV7L5yA — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 7, 2021