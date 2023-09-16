For years, football has been a sport entirely dominated by men, and from the NFL all the way down to the youth level, billions of dollars have been invested into the sport.

That investment has had an impact on schools across the country, and for the first time, young women are getting in on the action.

2023 marks the debut season for girls flag football being a sanctioned high school sport in California, and according to Thousand Oaks High School girls football head coach Mike Leibin, it was popular from the start.

“The second day we got out here, we had 51 girls,” he told KTLA 5’s Krystle Rich. “Obviously there’s a big interest…it’s popped up at virtually every school.”

Coaches aren’t the only ones going all in on the gridiron; the girls are having a blast too.

“It’s nice to have another opportunity and learn new skills,” said Morgan Humphrey, who plays running back and strong safety for Thousand Oaks.

Unlike the boys, there is no blocking or tackling in the girls’ game. Other than that, it’s just football, trash talk included.

“You can definitely hear a little bit of trash talking here and there,” said Humphrey, who now holds the school record with three interceptions in one game. “But I think that’s fun.”

Thousand Oaks High School girls flag football coach Mike Leibin addresses his team in Thousand Oaks, California on Sept. 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Leibin, who spent 25 years as one of Ventura County’s most successful boys football coaches, loves his new role as head of the girls team, and he credits that to being the father of two daughters.

“Somebody came out to practice [and said] ‘I can tell instantly that when you’re coaching those girls, you’re talking to your daughters’,” he said. “So, that’s definitely helped.”

And while the boys’ side of high school football has grown into a multi-million-dollar industry, these girls just want to have fun.

“They aren’t out here trying to get a scholarship,” Leibin said. “They’re out here in the purest form…they want to come out and compete and learn a sport and play together, and as a coach, that’s the dream.”

Thousand Oaks High School came out victorious against Agoura Hills High School on Friday, winning by a score of 13-6.