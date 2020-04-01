Spectrum deal puts SportsNet LA on AT&T platforms, including DirecTV; Dodgers games can be viewed

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with A.J. Pollock #11 after hitting a grand slam against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on April 2, 2019. (Credit: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

If there’s a baseball season in 2020, Dodgers fans across the region will finally be able to watch their team from home.

Spectrum announced Wednesday it reached an agreement to carry SportsNet LA, the Dodgers’ television home, on AT&T video platforms, including DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-Verse TV and AT&T NOW in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Hawaii, beginning immediately.

The deal ends a seven-year stalemate between the two parties since the Dodgers agreed to a record 25-year, $8.35-billion television deal in January 2013 and granted Time Warner Cable exclusive marketing rights for the channel.

Charter Communications bought Time Warner four years ago, but had been unable to reach an agreement with DirecTV and other local providers. SportsNet LA had reached less than half of the Southern California market. That finally changed Wednesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.