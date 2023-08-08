One of California’s most beloved breweries has partnered with one of its most iconic universities to release a special beer just in time for the fall semester.

Stone Brewing and the University of Southern California have released Stone Fight On! Pale Ale, which is brewed by the Escondido-based company and celebrates USC athletics.

The new craft brew will be the first official beer of the USC Trojans and will be available to purchase throughout Southern California, including at the Los Angeles Coliseum and Galen Center.

Stone Brewing describes the Fight On! Pale Ale as a “quintessential” Southern California pale ale that’s light-bodied and features a balance of tropical and citrusy hop flavors.

“Stone’s brewers developed the beer to offer that hoppiness Southern Californians crave in a style that suits tailgates, beach days, and cheering from the stands or at home,” the company said in a release.

Drew DeHart, vice president and general manager of USC Sports Properties, said the school has been seeking a beer partner for a while and it was important to find a regional brand.

DeHart said Stone Brewing has crafted an easy-drinking beer that is representative of the Southern California beer scene.

“We’re honored to see our USC colors, marks and Trojan alongside the Stone Gargoyle,” DeHart said.

USC Athletics’ official beer will be available for purchase starting next week.