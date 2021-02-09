Super Bowl LVI: L.A. committee releases logo, plans for 2022 game at SoFi Stadium

The finish line for one Super Bowl marks the starting point for the next.

So just as the Tampa machine was powering down Monday in the wake of Super Bowl LV, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee on Tuesday will release its logo, game plan for the event, and a launch video featuring Snoop Dogg.

“The NFL coming back to L.A. wasn’t just about a team or two playing some home games,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the host committee. “It’s about all the other things that could bring to the city, the community, and the region. Maybe there’s never been a better time to talk about hope, optimism and recovery, having the Los Angeles Super Bowl come on the heels, hopefully, of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Originally, this year’s Super Bowl was awarded to L.A., but construction delays at the Inglewood stadium led to Tampa stepping in to host this game and L.A. being awarded the next one.

